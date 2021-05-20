NFTX Reaches One Day Volume of $2.01 Million (NFTX)

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. NFTX has a market capitalization of $39.04 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NFTX has traded down 40.7% against the dollar. One NFTX coin can currently be bought for about $83.15 or 0.00209863 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NFTX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00076183 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00018788 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $464.90 or 0.01173371 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00057200 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,859.17 or 0.09740280 BTC.

NFTX Coin Profile

NFTX is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 469,522 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling NFTX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.