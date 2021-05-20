NFT Index (NFTI) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $62,754.00

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. NFT Index has a market cap of $1.64 million and $62,754.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT Index coin can currently be purchased for about $735.73 or 0.01838745 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NFT Index has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00075178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004563 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00017725 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.99 or 0.01184598 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00058260 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,914.23 or 0.09782437 BTC.

NFT Index Profile

NFTI is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

Buying and Selling NFT Index

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

