NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Announces $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.385 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%.

NextEra Energy has increased its dividend payment by 42.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.29. 605,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,717,104. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.58 and its 200-day moving average is $76.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $145.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $56.79 and a 52 week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $8,678,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $452,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 350,316 shares of company stock valued at $26,377,231 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NextEra Energy stock. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 303.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,659 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.03.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

