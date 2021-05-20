NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.38.

NXE has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on NexGen Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on NexGen Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on NexGen Energy from $6.75 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on NexGen Energy from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NexGen Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

Shares of NexGen Energy stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.53. 41,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,013,893. The company has a quick ratio of 12.44, a current ratio of 12.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. NexGen Energy has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $4.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -50.77 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.31.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Research analysts expect that NexGen Energy will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NexGen Energy in the first quarter worth $36,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,120,000. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.