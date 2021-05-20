NewYork Exchange (NYE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $120.72 Million

NewYork Exchange (CURRENCY:NYE) traded up 13% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. During the last week, NewYork Exchange has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar. One NewYork Exchange coin can now be bought for $17.03 or 0.00040687 BTC on popular exchanges. NewYork Exchange has a total market capitalization of $120.72 million and $1.21 million worth of NewYork Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NewYork Exchange Profile

NYE is a coin. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2019. NewYork Exchange’s total supply is 381,966,631 coins and its circulating supply is 7,090,060 coins. NewYork Exchange’s official Twitter account is @nyecoin1 . NewYork Exchange’s official message board is medium.com/@media_38301 . NewYork Exchange’s official website is www.nyecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYork Exchange utilizes the blockchain technology to create a financial integration between old classic stock and commodities market with the new trend of Crypto Trading platforms. The New York Exchange Coin is dedicated to using the smart contract feature of the Blockchain technology to raise and enhance investors to see the opportunities present in the stock market and commodities. NYE uses smart contracts and secure payment integration to facilitate transparent investments and perform all transactions efficiently through distributed processing.”

NewYork Exchange Coin Trading

