Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Compass Point raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $33.00. Compass Point currently has a buy rating on the stock. Newtek Business Services traded as high as $32.66 and last traded at $32.50, with a volume of 1028 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.82.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NEWT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newtek Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Newtek Business Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Newtek Business Services from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 386,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,322,000 after acquiring an additional 57,557 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 97,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 42,950 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 93,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 13,034 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 46,379 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Newtek Business Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $880,000. Institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.43. The firm has a market cap of $718.74 million, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.31.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 32.87%. Equities analysts expect that Newtek Business Services Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. This is a boost from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.84%.

Newtek Business Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

