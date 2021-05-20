NewGen Asset Management Ltd Acquires 25,000 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

NewGen Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises 2.2% of NewGen Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. NewGen Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $5,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Scott & Selber Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth $1,159,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 24,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 23,351 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 37.8% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 59,696 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 16,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

ENB traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.23. 65,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,784,555. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $40.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.6778 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.50%.

ENB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

