New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) PT Lowered to $64.00 at Morgan Stanley

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.33% from the company’s previous close.

NEWR has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group downgraded New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on New Relic from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of New Relic from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.85.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR opened at $59.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.86 and a beta of 1.01. New Relic has a 52-week low of $51.52 and a 52-week high of $81.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $172.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.60 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 26.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $64,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $98,573.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at $89,612.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,192 shares of company stock worth $4,458,496. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in New Relic by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 443,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,007,000 after buying an additional 81,550 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 351.8% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 78,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 61,301 shares during the period. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP acquired a new stake in New Relic during the fourth quarter worth about $1,962,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in New Relic during the fourth quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in New Relic by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

