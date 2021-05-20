Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-based company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for neuropsychiatric, neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases and disorders. The company’s neuroscience, endocrine and immunology disciplines provide a unique biological understanding of the molecular interaction between central nervous, immune and endocrine systems for the development of therapeutic interventions for anxiety, depression, insomnia, stroke, malignant brain tumors, multiple sclerosis, obesity and diabetes. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NBIX. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.63.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $92.35 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $136.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.30 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.59.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $236.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.81 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 315.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

