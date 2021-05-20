NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) by 18.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in NeoPhotonics were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPTN. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the first quarter valued at $8,043,000. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter valued at $3,000,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 525,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after acquiring an additional 261,533 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 753,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 250,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,523,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,032,000 after acquiring an additional 215,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NPTN stock opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.27. The firm has a market cap of $505.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.94 and a beta of 1.24. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.36.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $68.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.34 million. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that NeoPhotonics Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 21,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $267,338.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 508,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,327,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 11,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $131,171.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,171.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 189,771 shares of company stock worth $2,012,239. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NPTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. DA Davidson upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut NeoPhotonics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.81.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

