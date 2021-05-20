NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at Truist Securities

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) had its price target lifted by Truist Securities from $42.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NGMS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoGames from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.20.

NGMS opened at $46.04 on Monday. NeoGames has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.82.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 million. On average, research analysts expect that NeoGames will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGMS. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames during the 4th quarter worth about $19,945,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames during the 4th quarter worth about $17,285,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames during the 1st quarter worth about $15,701,000. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames during the 4th quarter worth about $11,049,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in NeoGames in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,447,000.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

