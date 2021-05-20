Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) CFO Gil M. Labrucherie Sells 7,898 Shares

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $144,533.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nektar Therapeutics stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.46. 964,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,203. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.45 and its 200-day moving average is $19.31. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $26.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.76.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.04. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a negative net margin of 269.05%. The company had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NKTR shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 364.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

