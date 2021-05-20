Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) CEO Sells $211,548.00 in Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) CEO Howard W. Robin sold 11,560 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $211,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,638 shares in the company, valued at $7,972,175.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NKTR opened at $18.46 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.32. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.76.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.04. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 269.05% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. The company had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 31,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 5.8% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on NKTR shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

