Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) CEO Sells $211,548.00 in Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) CEO Howard W. Robin sold 11,560 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $211,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,638 shares in the company, valued at $7,972,175.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NKTR opened at $18.46 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.32. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.76.
Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.04. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 269.05% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. The company had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently commented on NKTR shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.
About Nektar Therapeutics
Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.
