nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.86.

NCNO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on nCino in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Gabelli upgraded nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, G.Research upgraded nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO traded up $2.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,426,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,469. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.92. nCino has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $103.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.33 million. Research analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $763,115.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,308,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,358,734.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $128,060.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 404,171 shares of company stock valued at $27,500,036.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCNO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,721,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588,709 shares during the last quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in nCino during the 1st quarter valued at $159,212,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in nCino during the 1st quarter valued at $89,761,000. Accenture plc bought a new stake in nCino during the 4th quarter valued at $80,456,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in nCino by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,632,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,916,000 after purchasing an additional 927,038 shares in the last quarter. 34.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

