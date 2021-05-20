NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Receives Buy Rating from Bank of America

NatWest Group (LON:NWG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 425 ($5.55) price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 114.65% from the company’s current price.

NWG has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 226.67 ($2.96).

Shares of LON NWG opened at GBX 198 ($2.59) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £22.92 billion and a PE ratio of -56.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 196.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 173.65. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 208.30 ($2.72).

In other NatWest Group news, insider Katie Murray bought 95,082 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 197 ($2.57) per share, for a total transaction of £187,311.54 ($244,723.73). Insiders have bought 95,234 shares of company stock valued at $18,761,208 in the last ninety days.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

