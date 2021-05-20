Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 151,247 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 47.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 151,247 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.15% of First American Financial worth $9,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 356,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,414,000 after acquiring an additional 7,739 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in First American Financial by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in First American Financial by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 10,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in First American Financial by 174.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 34,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $65.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.14. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.13. First American Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $44.05 and a 52-week high of $66.92.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.13.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.