Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 884 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $9,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.36.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $187.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $180.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.87. The company has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.38 and a 12-month high of $192.12.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

In related news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,450,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

