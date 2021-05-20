Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 76,713 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 121.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 139,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 76,713 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $7,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 384,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,119,000 after purchasing an additional 30,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $1,174,000. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MC opened at $52.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.05. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $28.28 and a twelve month high of $59.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 1.33.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $263.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.32 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 112.24%.

In related news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 17,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $903,421.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,566.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 43,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $2,376,908.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 518,433 shares of company stock worth $29,041,039. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MC. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.88.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

