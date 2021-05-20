Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $7.45 Million Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $7,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $319.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.85. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.10 and a fifty-two week high of $349.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.17, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,675 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.92, for a total value of $492,316.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,311,385.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 410 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.99, for a total transaction of $119,305.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,576.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,909 shares of company stock worth $28,602,310 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.15.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.