Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $7.45 Million Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $7,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.
Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $319.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.85. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.10 and a fifty-two week high of $349.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.17, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22.
In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,675 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.92, for a total value of $492,316.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,311,385.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 410 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.99, for a total transaction of $119,305.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,576.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,909 shares of company stock worth $28,602,310 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.15.
Charles River Laboratories International Profile
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).
