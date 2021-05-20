Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 25,941 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,941 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.39% of Federal Signal worth $8,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Federal Signal by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 399,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,265,000 after acquiring an additional 69,200 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth $3,491,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 92,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,142,070 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,882,000 after buying an additional 13,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

FSS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman sold 65,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $2,369,729.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

FSS stock opened at $41.78 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.78 and its 200-day moving average is $35.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. Federal Signal Co. has a twelve month low of $27.29 and a twelve month high of $43.47.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $278.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.07 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

