National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Now Covered by Analysts at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $49.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised National Retail Properties from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. National Retail Properties currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.38.

National Retail Properties stock opened at $44.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.03. National Retail Properties has a 1-year low of $29.76 and a 1-year high of $49.00.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.10 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. National Retail Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that National Retail Properties will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

In other news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $281,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,211.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $979,960.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,407,969.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,907 shares of company stock worth $2,783,339 in the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 23.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,955,000 after acquiring an additional 61,130 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 182,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after buying an additional 11,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

