National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Bought by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFG. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 3.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 15,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 10,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

NFG has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Fuel Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.93.

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $51.75 on Thursday. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $37.87 and a 52 week high of $53.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -38.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.50.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 60.96%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

