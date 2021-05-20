National Bankshares Boosts Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Price Target to C$22.00

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 28.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HRX. Raymond James upgraded Héroux-Devtek from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$12.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.30.

Get Héroux-Devtek alerts:

Shares of HRX traded up C$0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$17.10. The company had a trading volume of 115,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,637. The stock has a market capitalization of C$622.13 million and a P/E ratio of -10.21. Héroux-Devtek has a 52-week low of C$9.12 and a 52-week high of C$17.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$16.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, and testing fluid filtration applications; and provides various products for aero engine fuel and oil systems, aircraft hydraulic systems, pressure differential indicators, and by-pass and other valves.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Héroux-Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Héroux-Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.