National Bankshares Boosts Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target to C$13.00

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Cormark set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.75 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$12.65.

TSE:APR.UN opened at C$12.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.13. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 52 week low of C$7.93 and a 52 week high of C$12.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.04. The stock has a market cap of C$489.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.45%.

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

