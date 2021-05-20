National Bankshares Boosts Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Price Target to C$108.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its price target raised by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$97.00 to C$108.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 21.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AEM. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Eight Capital dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$140.00 to C$125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$100.56.

Shares of TSE:AEM traded up C$1.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$89.14. 355,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,804. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$80.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$84.94. The company has a market cap of C$21.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 2.30. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of C$69.14 and a 52 week high of C$117.35.

In other news, Senior Officer David Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.00, for a total transaction of C$890,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,270,038. Also, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$74.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$186,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,981,265.25. Insiders purchased 11,361 shares of company stock valued at $833,408 over the last ninety days.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

