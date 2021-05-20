National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Raised to C$98.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price increased by equities researchers at CIBC to C$98.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NA. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$79.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cormark upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$77.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$77.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada to C$85.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$88.35.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

NA traded down C$0.03 on Thursday, reaching C$92.30. The company had a trading volume of 88,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,623. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$52.17 and a 1 year high of C$93.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.09 billion and a PE ratio of 14.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$88.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$78.30.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.67 by C$0.48. The company had revenue of C$2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.04 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 6.5199999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Marc Knuepp sold 9,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.47, for a total transaction of C$853,637.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 698 shares in the company, valued at C$59,655.48.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.