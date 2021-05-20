National Bank Financial Weighs in on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:WIR)

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:WIR) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will earn $1.20 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.30. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:WIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.32. The company had revenue of C$61.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$58.52 million.

Separately, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Sunday, March 14th.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

