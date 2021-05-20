National Bank Financial Comments on BRP Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for BRP in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $7.30 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.29. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C$1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.63 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.74 billion.

DOO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on BRP from C$100.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on BRP from C$74.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. TD Securities lifted their price target on BRP from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on BRP from C$123.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on BRP in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$136.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$114.22.

Shares of BRP stock opened at C$98.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$8.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$110.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$91.73. BRP has a twelve month low of C$40.92 and a twelve month high of C$119.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. BRP’s payout ratio is 2.68%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

