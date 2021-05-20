National Bank Financial Boosts Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target to C$14.00

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.74% from the company’s previous close.

WDO has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$18.00 to C$16.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wesdome Gold Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.79.

Shares of WDO traded up C$0.10 on Thursday, reaching C$11.50. 696,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,872. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.72. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12 month low of C$7.78 and a 12 month high of C$15.00.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$48.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$64.32 million. Equities research analysts predict that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

