National Bank Financial Boosts Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target to C$14.00

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.74% from the company’s previous close.
WDO has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$18.00 to C$16.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wesdome Gold Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.79.
Shares of WDO traded up C$0.10 on Thursday, reaching C$11.50. 696,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,872. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.72. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12 month low of C$7.78 and a 12 month high of C$15.00.
About Wesdome Gold Mines
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.
Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.