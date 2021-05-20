Nano One Materials (OTCMKTS:NNOMF) Shares Down 3.4%

Nano One Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:NNOMF) traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.25 and last traded at $3.27. 42,991 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 218,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.87.

Nano One Materials Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NNOMF)

Nano One Materials Corp. produces cathode active materials for lithium-ion battery applications in electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and consumer electronics. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

