Myriad Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $77,724.00 (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Myriad has a total market cap of $7.81 million and approximately $77,724.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Myriad has traded down 32.8% against the US dollar. One Myriad coin can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000279 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Myriad

XMY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,781,305,750 coins. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Myriad Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

