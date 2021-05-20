Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mustang Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.75.

MBIO opened at $3.13 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.56. Mustang Bio has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $5.22. The stock has a market cap of $266.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.85.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). Analysts forecast that Mustang Bio will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mustang Bio news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman bought 165,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $516,553.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 560.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 25.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

