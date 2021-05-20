Murray International Trust Plc (LON:MYI) Insider David Hardie Buys 88 Shares

Murray International Trust Plc (LON:MYI) insider David Hardie bought 88 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,184 ($15.47) per share, with a total value of £1,041.92 ($1,361.28).

David Hardie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Murray International Trust alerts:

On Monday, February 22nd, David Hardie bought 99 shares of Murray International Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,104 ($14.42) per share, with a total value of £1,092.96 ($1,427.96).

Shares of LON:MYI opened at GBX 1,178 ($15.39) on Thursday. Murray International Trust Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 904 ($11.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,240 ($16.20). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,209.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,134.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion and a PE ratio of -10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. Murray International Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.49%.

About Murray International Trust

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Murray International Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murray International Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.