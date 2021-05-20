MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MTUAY. Oddo Bhf raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Societe Generale raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

MTUAY opened at $125.62 on Monday. MTU Aero Engines has a fifty-two week low of $71.23 and a fifty-two week high of $134.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86 and a beta of 1.60.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.499 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.42%.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

