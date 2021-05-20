M&T Bank Corp Sells 6,527 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 5.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 120,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,527 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $11,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of CSX by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 63,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 39.4% during the first quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 31,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its position in shares of CSX by 2.4% during the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 13,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 58,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $98.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $65.37 and a 52 week high of $104.87.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

In other news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $593,130.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 47,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $5,006,691.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,573,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,049,486 shares of company stock valued at $206,927,334 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.70.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

