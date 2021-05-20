M&T Bank Corp Sells 12,901 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,901 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $11,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Unilever by 1.3% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Unilever by 9.9% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Unilever by 4.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 915,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,118,000 after buying an additional 40,491 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Unilever by 28,565.8% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,786,000 after buying an additional 128,546 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of UL stock opened at $60.56 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $50.23 and a 1 year high of $63.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.97 and its 200-day moving average is $57.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.5159 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.33%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

