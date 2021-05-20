M&T Bank Corp Reduces Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 201,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,683 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $10,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 65,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after buying an additional 29,722 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 418,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,827,000 after buying an additional 56,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

AZN stock opened at $56.34 on Thursday. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $64.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $147.87 billion, a PE ratio of 58.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.01 and a 200 day moving average of $50.99.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

