M&T Bank Corp Has $8.47 Million Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $8,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $339.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $339.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.03. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $243.17 and a 1-year high of $351.09.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

