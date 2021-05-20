M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,212 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $7,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 157.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $3,611,254.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,960,985.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total value of $251,850.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,911.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,486 shares of company stock valued at $4,268,471 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.44.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $252.26 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.41 and a twelve month high of $269.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

