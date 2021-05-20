M&T Bank Corp Acquires 14,312 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,312 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Nucor were worth $8,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 123.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Nucor by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 61,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 22,830 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Nucor by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $101.53 on Thursday. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $38.51 and a 52-week high of $107.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.87 and a 200-day moving average of $64.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $3,672,301.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,299,481.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,855,390.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,835,216.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,537 shares of company stock valued at $26,145,749 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Argus raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

