Morgan Stanley Trims Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Target Price to $420.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 40.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on TWLO. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie increased their price target on Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.17.

Get Twilio alerts:

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $298.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.62. The stock has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.06 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Twilio has a 12 month low of $177.13 and a 12 month high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. Analysts forecast that Twilio will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.60, for a total value of $318,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 2,003 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.62, for a total value of $598,135.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,700 shares of company stock worth $53,254,807. 6.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Twilio by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,450,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.