Morgan Stanley Trims DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Target Price to $151.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $153.00 to $151.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DTE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective (up from $137.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

NYSE DTE opened at $138.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. DTE Energy has a one year low of $100.82 and a one year high of $145.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $297,311.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Thomas acquired 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.56 per share, for a total transaction of $49,991.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,726.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DTE. Boston Partners raised its stake in DTE Energy by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,712,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,895,000 after buying an additional 1,081,883 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $803,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,558 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,987,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,570,000 after purchasing an additional 857,858 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,803,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,970,970,000 after purchasing an additional 789,003 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 868,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,444,000 after purchasing an additional 374,222 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

