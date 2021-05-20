Morgan Stanley Lowers ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Price Target to $53.00

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ADCT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADC Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.83.

Shares of ADCT opened at $20.38 on Monday. ADC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $56.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 15.55 and a current ratio of 15.55.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.54. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ADC Therapeutics will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 7,308,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,398,000 after acquiring an additional 549,624 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,142,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,702,000 after purchasing an additional 155,335 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,745,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,025,000 after purchasing an additional 780,033 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,630,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,210,000 after purchasing an additional 829,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,782,000. 40.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

