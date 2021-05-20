Morgan Stanley Increases Athene (NYSE:ATH) Price Target to $60.00

Athene (NYSE:ATH) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an equal weight rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Athene in a report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Athene from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.91.

NYSE ATH opened at $62.40 on Wednesday. Athene has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $63.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Athene’s quarterly revenue was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Athene will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Athene news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 10,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $613,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,459 shares in the company, valued at $5,974,236.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $301,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,659.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,562 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Athene by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,512,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,213,000 after buying an additional 1,226,551 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,239,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,249,000 after acquiring an additional 53,612 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP grew its position in Athene by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 2,507,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,357,000 after acquiring an additional 584,900 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Athene by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,091,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,389,000 after purchasing an additional 88,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Athene in the first quarter valued at about $97,524,000. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

