Morgan Stanley Boosts Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Price Target to $4.50

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $3.75 to $4.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Venator Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Venator Materials from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.52.

Shares of NYSE:VNTR opened at $4.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.96. Venator Materials has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.82.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 11.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. Analysts expect that Venator Materials will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Venator Materials in the first quarter valued at $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Venator Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Venator Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

