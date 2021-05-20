Morgan Stanley Boosts Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target to $60.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hub Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group raised Hub Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.77.

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $70.09 on Monday. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $42.47 and a 12-month high of $74.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.53.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $919.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.76 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $843,149.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,051,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at $35,765,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group during the first quarter valued at $33,367,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,240,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $419,889,000 after buying an additional 304,431 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group during the first quarter valued at $18,854,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 252.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,036,000 after buying an additional 226,586 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

