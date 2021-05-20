Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE)

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NeuroPace stock opened at $23.56 on Monday. NeuroPace has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $27.38.

Get NeuroPace alerts:

In other NeuroPace news, Director Frank M. Fischer purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 93,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,947. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Irina Ridley purchased 2,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,984.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 287,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,984 over the last quarter.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroPace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroPace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.