Morgan Advanced Materials’ (MGAM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 405 ($5.29) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.54% from the stock’s current price.

MGAM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.38) target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 295 ($3.85) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 315 ($4.12).

Shares of MGAM stock traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 330.50 ($4.32). The company had a trading volume of 525,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,054. The stock has a market capitalization of £943.15 million and a PE ratio of -41.84. Morgan Advanced Materials has a fifty-two week low of GBX 197.08 ($2.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 350 ($4.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.42, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 318.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 304.06.

In other Morgan Advanced Materials news, insider Pete Raby sold 27,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 312 ($4.08), for a total value of £84,754.80 ($110,732.69).

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

