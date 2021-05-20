Moonshot (MOONSHOT) Achieves Market Cap of $9,480.70

Moonshot (CURRENCY:MOONSHOT) traded up 25.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. One Moonshot coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Moonshot has a total market capitalization of $9,480.70 and approximately $1.33 million worth of Moonshot was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Moonshot has traded down 37.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00072590 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 56% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.13 or 0.00459094 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.63 or 0.00207000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004240 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.07 or 0.01015688 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00035230 BTC.

Moonshot Coin Profile

Moonshot’s total supply is 629,124,973,940 coins and its circulating supply is 191,163,049,869 coins. Moonshot’s official Twitter account is @RS25Moonshot

Moonshot Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonshot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonshot should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonshot using one of the exchanges listed above.

