Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monopar Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing drugs for cancer patients. The company’s intellectual property pipeline consists of Validive(R), Camsirubicin (MNPR-201) and MNPR-101 which are in clinical stage. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. is based in Wilmette, United States. “

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a buy rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:MNPR opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. Monopar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $17.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.88 million and a P/E ratio of -8.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.30.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monopar Therapeutics will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Monopar Therapeutics by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Monopar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monopar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Monopar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.

